4 Creative Ways to Recruit on a Shoe String Budget
Human Capital is the most important asset for every organization, no matter how big or small. Startups and small businesses need to hire the most talented workforce just like the bigger companies.
Rocco Sannelli is the Director of Marketing of 1-Page, an award-winning challenge-based hiring platform for enterprises.
Hiring talent starts with sourcing candidates, and the exponential growth of social media is now providing unprecedented access to potential candidates--if you know how to leverage it.
In the long run, by engaging candidates early, companies have the great opportunity to build a stronger and more consistent corporate culture, which helps them reduce turnover and build a better work environment.
Every employer’s dream is to have self-starters and motivated employees. However, most employers spend way too much time looking for candidates to fill positions instead of strategically identifying assets that will add value to their organization.
The Millennial generation is future-oriented, opportunity-driven and poised to make its mark on the world -- the ball is in employers' courts as they take over the global workforce.
When everything else has failed, businesses need to look at industries that successfully manage to engage their users.
After years of global economic turmoil, we are now in a post-crisis era. In this new context, growth is slow but change is fast; what companies can and have to do in order to adapt and innovate, is to implement the right strategies and technologies to find, engage, and retain top talented individuals who will make their companies successful.