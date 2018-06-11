Investors Look to Retailers to 'Rightsize'
When a large chain retailer opens a new store, consumers usually welcome the addition to their local shopping landscape. That kind of expansion, though, is usually viewed more skeptically by investors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When a large chain retailer opens a new store, consumers usually welcome the addition to their local shopping landscape. That kind of expansion, though, is usually viewed more skeptically by investors.
If you’ve got a new product or service that you’re trying to sell, you may want to think about giving it away to begin with. In a new survey, 42 percent of consumers said they pay for new products and services after they’ve experienced them for free. The so-called "freemium" business model is the way a pantheon of marquee brands, from Ancestry.com to Words with Friends, first gained traction in the marketplace.
There's one thing that most managers of high-performing businesses have in common beyond operational smarts. They have emotional smarts as well, a new survey shows.
Newly minted business owners’ confidence is climbing, in spite of their reservations about the nation's overall economic health, according to a startup confidence index released today.
If your business is targeting mothers online, you'd better have a social media marketing plan. At this point, it’s practically unheard of for moms not to use social media. But you need to be spot-on with your content, experts say.
Scrape away the paint and chrome from most social applications for business and what you usually find is a pale derivative of a personal social site like Facebook. Though these mockingbird sites have become a corporate staple, businesses report their social initiatives usually go nowhere.
In spite of increased business adoption of iPads and smartphones for mobile workers, out-of-office workers still have problems getting the job done when they're on the road. Poor access to collaboration tools may be to blame, a new survey shows. Being out of office often means being out of touch with key data and key colleagues.
Bring your own device to work (BYOD) shows no signs of going away in the corporate world, despite security concerns, a new survey shows. But heavy-handed efforts by corporations to shore up security by using mobile device management software are encountering pushback from IT professionals — the very ones tasked with securing corporate data.
There’s at least one workplace activity that’s in no danger of being outsourced any time soon — the office romance. A majority of workers worldwide report that romantic relationships occur in the workplace from time to time, according to a new study. And most employees embrace the idea of on-the-job romance.
Nestled in Stanford's shadow down the road in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cogswell College has been spawning entrepreneurs since 1887. The tiny institution (entering Class of '15 numbered 45) will strengthen its entrepreneurial chops this fall with the launch of a new Master of Entrepreneurship & Innovations (MEI) program.