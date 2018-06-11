Michael Lee Stallard

Michael Lee Stallard

Michael Lee Stallard, president of E Pluribus Partners, speaks, teaches workshops and coaches leaders.  He is the author of the upcoming book Connection Culture: The Competitive Advantage of Shared Identity, Empathy, and Understanding at Work (Association for Talent Development). Follow Michael on his blog, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ or on LinkedIn.

Latest from Michael Lee Stallard

The Test of Presidential Leadership[overlay type]

The Test of Presidential Leadership

With the U.S. presidential race heating up, and as we head toward the first of the crowded Republican primary debates, how will you assess which candidate would restore trust and confidence in American leadership?

Love: The Ultimate Competitive Advantage[overlay type]

Love: The Ultimate Competitive Advantage

When Kip Tindell, CEO of The Container Store, first heard Herb Kelleher’s words more than 40 years ago he was, in his own words, “completely taken by it.” In Tindell’s excellent book, Uncontainable, he describes how he and his leadership team went on to shape The Container Store’s outstanding “employee first” culture in ways that reflect love.  He credits the company’s culture for its success.