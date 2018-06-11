Louis Shapiro

Mr. Louis A. Shapiro has been President and Chief Executive Officer at Hospital for Special Surgery, Inc. since October 2006. Prior to this Mr. Shapiro served as the Executive Vice president and Clinical Enterprise and Chief Operating Officer of Penn State Geisinger Health System Foundation in Danville, P.A. While at Geisinger, Mr. Shapiro provided senior leadership guidance to the Division of Clinical Effectiveness which focused on quality control for the entire health system. He serves as Trustee of Hospital for Special Surgery, Inc. He serves as a Diplomate in the American College of Healthcare Executives. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh's College of Arts and Sciences, Mr. Shapiro also earned a master's degree in Health Administration from the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public Health.
