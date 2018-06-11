Larry Shover

Keep Calm and Carry On: Life After Brexit
Although a vote to “leave” will not mean immediate “cut-and-run” from the EU, it will indeed mean uncertainty and that could be just enough to knock over our fledgling global recovery.
Brexit was covered with the fervor of a hurricane and the hype of the super bowl: Living proof that U.K. citizens could decide the fate of the markets and your investments.
Britain’s membership in the EU is fraught with problems, but so is parting. There is a difference between having a closer union and better relationship; independence or interdependence.
The challenge for investors is always the wisdom in the answer – not simply the answer.
Spend less time thinking of the next crash and start preparing for its inevitability.
Accept that “Black Monday’s” will one day come again.Embrace your severe limitation at forecasting the next event and instead prepare for such with appropriate and proven investing insurance strategies.
We are at an inflection point; a time when layers of fundamental shifts will eventually produce a new pattern. Patterns that demand a new investing normal.
Investors entered 2016 yearning for coherence, purpose, and meaning – only to be exposed to another highlight reel of all that can happen.
As we look ahead to 2017 and the new set of challenges it brings, it’s helpful to look back on the hurdles we cleared this year.
For the days leading up to 2017, I would encourage investors to drop the 'investment resolutions' and instead formally state an investment 'mission’s statement.' Time spent in self-dialogue and self-rhetoric should help clearly define your investment purpose and may go a long way in exposing your struggles to remain on track.