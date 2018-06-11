Jeffrey Saut joined Raymond James in September 1999 as one of the managing directors of research working with the senior managing director Bob Anastasi. He also serves as the firm's Chief Investment Strategist. Previously, Mr. Saut was managing director of research at Roney & Co., which was acquired by Raymond James & Associates. Prior to that, he was managing director of equity capital markets for Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc. His responsibilities there included equity research, investment banking, institutional sales, and syndicate. After graduating from St. Andrews in 1971, Mr. Saut began his career on a trading desk in New York City and became the trade desk manager in 1972. In 1973, he joined E.F. Hutton, where he began following equities and writing research. He subsequently worked as a securities analyst for Wheat First Securities, and then Branch Cabell, where he ran the equity research group as director of research and acted as portfolio manager for the firm's affiliate, Exeter Capital Management. In addition, as director of research he built the research and institutional sales departments for the regional brokerage firm Ferris, Baker, Watts, Inc. and subsequently Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc. Mr. Saut is well known for his insightful and colorful commentary regarding the stock market and makes regular appearances on Wall Street Week, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, USA Networks, Fox TV, NPR, and many local radio and TV networks. He is also often quoted in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Barron's, Washington Post, Business Week, U.S. News and World Report, Fortune, SmartMoney, as well as on many websites like MSNBC and TheStreet.com.