Mr. Henry Smith, Vice President, Chief Investment Officer and Director, has been with Haverford since 1991. Hank guides the firm’s efforts to ensure the quality, consistency, and implementation of the investment philosophy. He is the chairperson and a voting member of the Investment Selection Committee, and serves on the Board of Directors of The Haverford Trust Company. Hank is an avid golfer, exercise enthusiast, and leads the annual Haverford Health Challenge.
Henry Smith
