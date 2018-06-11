George Saenz

Why is IRS Withholding my Tax Refund?
Where is my tax refund already? I need it now!
You can treat tickets as either a gift or entertainment, whichever is to your advantage.
Trying to cut your losses and sell your franchise? Here's an explainer on what you may be able to recover as a tax write-off.
You lose the separation-from-service exception to avoid a tax penalty if you roll over funds to an IRA.
The insurance settlement for the sinkhole and subsequent sale are treated as the sale of your home.
The general rule is that workers' compensation benefits are tax-exempt to the recipient.
If you correctly transfer your IRA assets to your ex-spouse, it will not be a taxable event.
If the default is due to disability, would you owe a 10% penalty for the withdrawal?
In a Roth conversion, only the values in IRA accounts are considered in determining taxable income.
Whether you pay a penalty on Roth IRA withdrawals depends on a few factors.