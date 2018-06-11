Digital R&D: Transforming the future of clinical development
Digital technology has driven improvements in industries like banking, retail, and finance. Now, these tools have the power to transform clinical development as well.
Follow Doug Salvemini on Twitter @DougSalvemini
Advertisement
Advertisement
Digital technology has driven improvements in industries like banking, retail, and finance. Now, these tools have the power to transform clinical development as well.
Following suit with the latest technologies outlined in Deloitte’s ninth annual Tech Trends report, digital reality—a mix of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality, 360°, and immersive technologies—is another disruptive technology previously anchored in the consumer world making a transition into the enterprise.
A Medicaid system that harnesses smart technologies has the potential to transform the way Medicaid agencies work.
Audits will soon be “augmented” by cognitive technologies, but it’s unlikely the profession will become fully automated and no longer need human intervention.
It is becoming easier, faster, and cheaper for companies of every enterprise to implement machine learning—a data-fueled artificial intelligence technology used to detect patterns and anomalies, and make predictions.
Companies can often set themselves back years by taking the wrong approach to implementing technologies. Through their client experience, Deloitte has found that when senior executives feel pressured to transform their business, they encourage the company to simply “do something cognitive,” and implement a program without proper planning or internal knowledge.
The first wave of digital transformation has been most visible in customer-facing functions like customer engagement, product innovations, and marketing.
Cognitive tools, relying on artificial intelligence, are considered one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s business climate.
One of the hottest topics in business today is known as the Internet of Things (IoT).
Advice on how to deal with workplace stress and grow your career from retired Vice Admiral Cutler Dawson, who is president and CEO of Navy Federal Credit Union.