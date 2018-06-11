Darrell Sheets

I started in this business over 32 years ago. I have found everything from scrap crap, to Picassos in storage units. They call me the Gambler because I take the risks, bet big, and come out on top!I love my family. Kimber, is the love of my life, and is my biggest supporter of this unique business that I’m in. I have two kids, Kimber has two kids, and between us we have four beautiful grandchildren that I love being around.My son Brandon is following in the family business and is by my side at all of the auctions. I am lucky to have my son around me everyday.I come from a large family, and I’m the practical joker of the bunch. When I’m not working storage units, I like to go boating, be with my family and play the drums and guitar.Thank you to all of my fans, family and friends for their love and support, I couldn’t do this without you.