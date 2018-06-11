Daniel S. Senor is a bestselling author, adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and an investor with a New York–based global investment fund. His most recent government position was in the administration of George W. Bush, where Mr. Senor served as chief spokesman and senior adviser to the Coalition in Iraq. One of the longest-serving civilian officials in Iraq, he also served as a Pentagon adviser to U.S. Central Command in Qatar and as a foreign policy and communications aide in the U.S. Senate. He has also advised a number of candidates for U.S. Senate. During the 2008 presidential election, Mr. Senor was a senior foreign policy adviser to Governor Mitt Romney. Mr. Senor’s analytical pieces are frequently published by the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the Washington Post, The Weekly Standard, Time, and Newsweek. He recently coauthored Start-Up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Economic Miracle (2009), a New York Times Business Bestseller.
Dan Senor
