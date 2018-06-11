Mary Rosenbaum

Five Easy Ways to Spread Your Brand Through Social Media
You can reach hundreds, if not thousands, of potential customers by using social media tools wisely.
Your 'About' page is critical to strengthening your brand identity and creating a connection with prospective clients.
When done correctly, blogging can be a great way to get in front of your target audience and address some of the issues affecting your clients and customers.
Even if the service light isn’t blinking, small business owners need to perform regular tune ups to make sure their businesses are firing on all cylinders.
Asking for referrals can increase your business even more than random and sporadic referrals. Here are steps to take to make asking for a referral easier and more effective.
Small business owners wear many hats, but in reality, how many of these hats fit really well? Although it is difficult for owners and founders of companies to relinquish the sales function so they can work on the business, forming the right sales team is one of the most effective ways to grow a business exponentially.
A strong brand should convey quality, consistency and reliability. A company or individual with a strong brand can command a premium over competitors who offer the same product or service.
You were told by all the experts: If you build it, they will come. Your website is clearly written and targeted, easy to navigate, and has been search engine optimized. So why hasn’t traffic increased?
Customer satisfaction without emotional engagement is worthless, according to a study that compared customer loyalty of extremely satisfied customers, unsatisfied customers, and satisfied emotionally engaged customers. In every case they found that emotionally connected customers outspent and outlasted extremely satisfied customers -- every time.
How you conduct your business is a powerful source of differentiation. When you connect your core values with the way your business operates you create emotional connection points with clients who share similar values. This is the foundation of brand loyalty.