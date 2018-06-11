7 Gifts Ideas for College Students
Cash-strapped college students will be sure to appreciate these gifts this holiday season.
Follow Kate Rogers on Twitter at @KateRogersNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cash-strapped college students will be sure to appreciate these gifts this holiday season.
As ISIS militants press forward in Iraq, Americans are feeling pain at the pump. How high will gas prices climb?
Sears is expanding its offerings to include high-end designer goods with hefty price tags, but will this leave the department store chain’s customers left scratching their heads?
New research shows that early efforts by parents and guardians to instill good monetary habits has a snowball effect and exponentially increases the likelihood that students will seek to further their financial knowledge over time.
New research shows that early efforts by parents and guardians to instill good monetary habits has a snowball effect and exponentially increases the likelihood that students will seek to further their financial knowledge over time.
Another insurer has withdrawn from the individual insurance market in California, and experts say this is becoming a nationwide trend. With the president’s exchange rollout in January 2014, insurers are deciding whether they want to continue as players within individual and group markets across the country.
A payment mechanism with Healthcare.gov is still in the process of being set up, so insurance companies have no way of getting money from the government to cover the subsidies of policyholders, and consumers could be left getting pinched.
Zombies have got everyone talking these days, from lighter Zombie parades and relay races to talks of a zombie apocalypse across the blogosphere, sparked by last month’s brutal cannibal attack in Miami. So what’s got the country so hooked on the undead?
More than two months since the launch of ObamaCare’s insurance market places, enrollment figures show people are still slow to get coverage, forcing the White House to push back another deadline.
Here are some tips for getting rid of items you no longer need.