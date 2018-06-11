Liza Porteus Viana

Social Media Career Moms Say They Have it All

A multitude of women say they are finding that the skills honed in careers prior to having children - particularly if they have marketing, content, or communications backgrounds - are coming in handy when looking for ways to continue earning a paycheck while staying home with their children.

Should Your Pet Be Allowed in the Office?

While some say having pets around the home office provide a soothing element that keeps one sane when dealing with multiple deadlines and various other work stresses, others warn that one has to work to keep the animal distractions at a minimum to be productive. Is there a just-right balance?.