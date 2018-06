Philip Orlando

PHIL ORLANDO SERVES AS FEDERATED’S CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER. WITH 32 YEARS OF INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE, HE IS RESPONSIBLE FOR FORMULATING AND ARTICULATING FEDERATED’S OPINIONS ABOUT THE EQUITY MARKET AS WELL AS POSITIONING STRATEGIES FOR THE FIRM’S PRODUCTS. HE SERVES AS CHAIRMAN OF BOTH THE MACRO ECONOMIC POLICY AND THE PRISM ASSET ALLOCATION COMMITTEES, AND ADDITIONALLY AS HEAD OF THE BALANCED/MACRO TEAM WITHIN FEDERATED WITHIN FEDERATED S’ EQUITY GROUP HE IS THE SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER ON EQUITY GROUP. HE IS THE SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER ON FEDERATED ASSET ALLOCATION FUND.

ORLANDO HAS BEEN A CONTRIBUTOR TO CNBC’S “SQUAWK BOX,” “SQUAWK ON THE STREET,” “POWER LUNCH,” “CLOSING BELL” AND “THE KUDLOW REPORT” PROGRAMS, AS WELL AS PBS’ “NIGHTLY BUSINESS REPORT,” FOX BUSINESS NEWS, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND THE NEW YORK TIMES, AMONG OTHERS.

HE WAS PREVIOUSLY SELECTED FOR FIVE CONSECUTIVE YEARS BY BUSINESSWEEK TO PARTICIPATE IN THEIR PRESTIGIOUS YEAR-END MARKET FORECAST SURVEY AND WAS IDENTIFIED AS A TOP INVESTMENT STRATEGIST IN 1999 FOR PROVIDING THE MOST ACCURATE FORECAST THAT YEAR.

HE RECEIVED HIS MASTER'S DEGREE IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND HIS BACHELOR'S DEGREE, BOTH FROM NEW YORK UNIVERSITY. ADDITIONALLY, HE IS A CFA CHARTER HOLDER.