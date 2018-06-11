Jack Otter is the editor of Barrons.com, where he assigns and edits articles, promotes the site through social media, and is working to build a video operation. He is the author of Worth It…Not Worth It: Simple and Profitable Answers to Life’s Tough Financial Questions (Hachette). Before coming to Barron’s, he was executive editor of CBS MoneyWatch.com, and he has 15 years of experience as a business journalist, having been features editor of SmartMoney magazine and a columnist at Newsday. He has written for The Wall Street Journal, O magazine, Men’s Health, and The New Yorker. Otter frequently appears on television to talk about investing and personal finance, and has been seen on NBC's Today, CBS This Morning, CNN, CNBC, and Fox. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife and three children.
