Peyman Nilforoush

“Growing up in Iran, I saw first-hand how not having access to information handicaps an entire society. We live in a world today with so much information, people don’t know who they should listen to or who they can trust. If we can’t figure this out, my daughter will grow up in a society no better than the one I grew up in.”Peyman is the CEO and Co-Founder of inPowered. A media entrepreneur and visionary, Peyman, along with brother Pirouz, founded NetShelter in 1999, which became the world’s largest technology property on the web before being acquired by Ziff Davis in 2013. Peyman was named to the 2010 Who’s Who in Business Publishing by BtoB’s Media Business Magazine. He was a recipient of Profit 100’s Young Entrepreneur Award for being the youngest CEO on the list of fastest growing companies. Peyman is a Charter Member of C100, which supports and mentors Canadian entrepreneurs.