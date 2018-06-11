Lt Col Oliver L. North (ret.) serves as host of the Fox News Channel documentary series "War Stories with Oliver North." From 1983 to 1986, he served as the U.S. government's counterterrorism coordinator on the National Security Council staff. North is the founder of Freedom Alliance, an organization providing college scholarships to the children of military personnel killed in the line of duty and author of the new nationwide bestseller, "Counterfeit Lies," a novel about how Iran is acquiring nuclear weapons and the means of delivering them. Click here for more information on Oliver North.

North is a combat-decorated Marine, author, founder of a small business, inventor who holds three U.S. patents, syndicated columnist and former candidate for the United States Senate.

Assigned to the National Security Council staff in the Reagan Administration, North was involved in planning the rescue of 804 medical students on the island of Grenada and played a major role in the daring capture of the hijackers of the cruise ship Achille Lauro. After helping plan the U.S. raid on Muammar Qaddafi's terrorist bases in Libya, North was targeted for assassination by Abu Nidal, the world's deadliest assassin.

North also serves as the honorary chairman of Freedom Alliance, the conservative public policy organization he founded in 1990. Freedom Alliance provides tuition assistance to dependents of troops killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. Freedom Alliance also provides support to members of the armed forces who have been wounded in the line of duty, are currently serving on the front lines, and their families. The organization is dedicated to the maintenance of a strong national defense, the protection of the rights and freedoms of individual citizens, and the adoption of policies that promote free enterprise.

North graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and served 22 years as a Marine. His awards for service in combat include the Silver Star, the Bronze Star for valor, and two Purple Hearts for wounds in combat.