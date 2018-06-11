Miles Nadal

Mr. Miles S. Nadal is the Founder of MDC Partners Inc. and has been its Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1986 and also has been its President since July 2007. Mr. Nadal is the Founder of Peerage Capital Inc. He serves as the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Maxxcom Inc. He is a Founder of AMG Canada Corp. He is a Founder of Peerage Realty Partners, Inc., Artemis Investment Management Ltd., of Omega Advisors U.S. Capital Appreciation Fund and Alphascout Capital Management Inc. In 1980, he launched his first company, Action Photographics. He founded First Asset Management Inc. He serves as the Chairman of AMG Canada Corp. He has been Chairman of Artemis Investment Management Limited - Manager of Citadel Income Fund, European Strategic Balanced Fund and Artemis U.S. Capital Appreciation Fund since January 16, 2013. He has been a Director of MDC Partners Inc. since August 25, 1986. Mr. Nadal served as a Director of Mount Sinai Hospital. As his business responsibilities have grown, Mr. Nadal has taken an increasingly larger role in support of important community and charitable organizations, focusing on the areas of health care, education and children’s welfare. He provided the keystone gift for the rebuilding of the Bloor Jewish Community Centre (now Miles S. Nadal Jewish Community Centre). Through his involvement with Junior Achievement of Canada, The Young President Association and the Schulich School of Business, he has provided high school and university scholarships for students striving to become the entrepreneurs of the future. He is a Guest Lecturer on the subject of entrepreneurship at schools and universities across North America. Mr. Nadal was honored for his significant contributions to the Reena Foundation. In addition, he has received international recognition as a leading Entrepreneur, Businessman, and Philanthropist.