John Nelson was appointed Chairman of Lloyd’s in October 2011. He was the Chairman of Hammerson plc until 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant, who worked in both the UK and the US while with Kleinwort Benson. He joined Lazard in 1986, whose Vice Chairman he became in 1990. He subsequently became Chairman of Credit Suisse First Boston (Europe), and Deputy Chairman of Kingfisher plc. In addition, he has been a Non-Executive Director of BT, Woolwich plc, JP Morgan Cazenove and Cazenove Group. He is a Senior Adviser to Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP. He is also the Chairman of Chichester Harbour Trust and a Trustee of the National Gallery and chairs its Development Committee.
John Nelson
