Heather Nauert currently serves as a news anchor for FOX News Channel (FNC) and also provides viewers with the top headlines of the day during FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). Nauert originally joined FNC in 1998 and rejoined as an anchor in 2007.

Most recently, Naeurt provided coverage of the 2013 government shutdown, the ongoing crisis in Syria and the Benghazi, Libya attack. She has also secured interviews with newsmakers and celebrities, including former Vice President's Dick Cheney's daughter Liz Cheney, NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and comedian Sid Caesar. Nauert previously served as co-host of FNC's FOX & Friends First.

Previously, Nauert co-hosted FNC's pre-existing program, Big Story with John Gibson & Heather Nauert as well as Good Day New York on WYNY-TV (FOX 5). Prior to that, she was a general assignment correspondent for ABC News where she contributed to World News Tonight, Good Morning America, and Nightline. While there, she also received an Emmy nomination for her work on the special series "13 Around the World."

Nauert began her career in television as a reporter for the syndicated business program First Business, a weekly newscast airing in 110 markets nationwide. She has also worked as a government affairs consultant on health insurance, tax and Social Security issues in Washington, D.C.

Nauert graduated from Mt. Vernon College in Washington, D.C. with a B.A. in communications and later received her M.A. in Journalism from Columbia University. Nauert is also a term member at the Council of Foreign Relations.