Mr. Niles, who joined AlphaOne Capital Partners in 2009, serves as Senior Portfolio Manager for the AlphaOne Satori Fund, which he has managed since its inception in 2004.In April 2006, the AlphaOne Satori Fund, then managed by Mr. Niles at Neuberger Berman, was awarded the "Best Newcomer" by MARHedge during the U.S. Performance Awards in New York. Prior to starting the fund in 2004, he was recognized for excellence in equity research: Mr. Niles was selected multiple times for Institutional Investor magazine's "All-America Equity Research Team" in the semiconductor and PC hardware/IT hardware categories. In 2000, Mr. Niles was one of only three analysts in any industry sector to receive three awards (stock picking, useful and timely calls, and earnings estimates). Mr. Niles has also received five awards in the Wall Street Journal's "Best on the Street" survey, including awards for stock picking in the categories of computer peripherals, computer hardware & PCs, and semiconductors.From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Niles was a Managing Director of Neuberger Berman, Inc., a subsidiary of Lehman Brothers, and Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger Berman Technology Management, LLC, the former general partner of the Partnership. Mr. Niles first joined Lehman Brothers in May 2000 as a Managing Director and Head of Computer Hardware and Semiconductor Research, a position he held through the end of 2003.Prior to Lehman, Mr. Niles was at Robertson Stephens from 1994 to 2000, where he held similar responsibilities in equity research after initially starting in Robertson's mergers & acquisitions investment banking group. Before starting his Wall Street career, Mr. Niles was an engineer with Digital Equipment Corporation.Mr. Niles holds a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from Boston University and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.