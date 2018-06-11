Andrew Napolitano

Andrew P. Napolitano serves as Senior Judicial Analyst on both FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN).

Prior to joining FNC in 1998, Judge Napolitano served as a Superior Court Justice and earned distinction as the youngest life-tenured Superior Court judge in the history of the State of New Jersey. While on the bench from 1987 to 1995, he tried more than 150 jury trials and sat in all parts of the Superior Court. For 11 years, he served as an adjunct professor of constitutional law at Seton Hall Law School, where he provided instruction in constitutional law and jurisprudence.

Judge Napolitano returned to private law practice in 1995 and began television broadcasting in the same year. Judge Napolitano has published five books: “Constitutional Chaos: What Happens When the Government Breaks Its Own Laws”; the New York Times Best Seller, “The Constitution in Exile: How the Federal Government Has Seized Power by Rewriting the Supreme Law of the Land”; “A Nation of Sheep”; “Dred Scott’s Revenge: A Legal History of Race and Freedom in America”; and “Lies the Government Told You: Myth, Power, and Deception in American History,” also a New York Times Best Seller. He received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University in 1972 and received his Juris Doctor from University of Notre Dame in 1975.

