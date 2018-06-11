Jeanette Mulvey

Jeanette Mulvey

Latest from Jeanette Mulvey

6 Ways to Love Your Job … Even If You Hate It[overlay type]

6 Ways to Love Your Job … Even If You Hate It

Hate your job? You're not alone. But with the job market the way it is, finding a new one might be a lot easier said than done. In the meantime, there are things you can do to learn to love your job. Even while you're on the hunt for a better gig, finding ways to love, or at least like, the job you have will help make the day go by faster.

The 'Cake Boss' Talks Business[overlay type]

The 'Cake Boss' Talks Business

Rather than revel in their newly-found fame, Buddy Valastro, the star of the reality show, "Cake Boss," has decided to reinvest in his family's business and make pastry while the sun shines.

Oh, Say Can You Sing? Business Lessons of the National Anthem[overlay type]

Oh, Say Can You Sing? Business Lessons of the National Anthem

The national anthem provides the perfect analogy for doing business.The tune and words have remained the same since 1814, when "The Star-Spangled Banner" was written by Francis Scott Key. Yet, every performance is different. Every variation is marked by an intentional effort by the performer to brand the song as his or her own.

5 Movie Star Qualities That Will Get You a Job[overlay type]

5 Movie Star Qualities That Will Get You a Job

So what are employers looking for when determining how valuable you might be to their organization? In addition to wanting proof that you've got the skills to do the job, they're also looking for star power of sorts. The next time you're up for a job, make sure you show them you've got what it takes.

Why Being Yourself at Work Pays Off[overlay type]

Why Being Yourself at Work Pays Off

Have you ever been less than honest about your background at work? It may not be a good idea. Hiding your true social identity — race and ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation or a disability — at work can result in decreased job satisfaction and increased turnover, according to a new study by researchers at Rice University, the University of Houston and George Mason University.