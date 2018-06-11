Jeanette Mulvey

We all know the virtues of planning ahead. We put money into our retirement accounts, contribute to our kids' college funds and exercise to keep ourselves healthy. Yet, how often do you think about preparing for your next job?
Good news for older workers looking for a job: New research has determined that managers demonstrate their highest levels of professional vitality in their 50s.
Whether you're looking for a job or already have one, there's one thing you can be sure of: It's not just your Facebook "friends" who are looking at your social media profile.
Hate your job? You're not alone. But with the job market the way it is, finding a new one might be a lot easier said than done. In the meantime, there are things you can do to learn to love your job. Even while you're on the hunt for a better gig, finding ways to love, or at least like, the job you have will help make the day go by faster.
Being an entrepreneur isn't about what you're selling. It's about possessing a complementary set of skills that most people don't have.
Consumers who are less knowledgeable about a product typically make choices based on differences that are easy to compare, according to a new study in the Journal of Consumer Research.
Rather than revel in their newly-found fame, Buddy Valastro, the star of the reality show, "Cake Boss," has decided to reinvest in his family's business and make pastry while the sun shines.
The national anthem provides the perfect analogy for doing business.The tune and words have remained the same since 1814, when "The Star-Spangled Banner" was written by Francis Scott Key. Yet, every performance is different. Every variation is marked by an intentional effort by the performer to brand the song as his or her own.
So what are employers looking for when determining how valuable you might be to their organization? In addition to wanting proof that you've got the skills to do the job, they're also looking for star power of sorts. The next time you're up for a job, make sure you show them you've got what it takes.
Have you ever been less than honest about your background at work? It may not be a good idea. Hiding your true social identity — race and ethnicity, gender, age, religion, sexual orientation or a disability — at work can result in decreased job satisfaction and increased turnover, according to a new study by researchers at Rice University, the University of Houston and George Mason University.