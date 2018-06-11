Gregory Maffei

Greg Maffei leads the team transforming Liberty Media Corporation and Liberty Interactive Corporation to compete in the digital/mobile era. Liberty Media owns media, communications and entertainment businesses, including subsidiaries Sirius XM and the Atlanta Braves and an interest Live Nation Entertainment. Liberty Interactive owns digital commerce businesses, including subsidiaries QVC, Backcountry.com, Bodybuilding.com, CommerceHub, and Evite, and interests in Expedia, Interval Leisure Group, FTD and HSN. Under his tenure, Liberty's stocks have significantly outperformed the major stock indices and comparable companies. In addition, Maffei serves as President and CEO of Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor, which were spun off from Liberty Media and Liberty Interactive, respectively, in 2014. Liberty Broadband consists primarily of a stake in Charter Communications and Liberty TripAdvisor holds a controlling interest in TripAdvisor.Maffei also serves as chairman of the board of the Liberty-related companies Live Nation Entertainment, Sirius XM, Starz and TripAdvisor, and as a director of Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband, Liberty TripAdvisor and Zillow.Prior to joining Liberty in 2005, Maffei served as President and CFO of Oracle, Chairman, President and CEO of 360networks, CFO of Microsoft, and Chairman of the Board of Expedia. Previously, he has been a Director of Barnes & Noble, Citrix, DIRECTV, Dorling Kindersley, Electronic Arts, and Starbucks Coffee.Maffei is a member of the Board of Trustees of Dartmouth College and Council on Foreign Relations. He previously served as President of the Board of Trustees of the Seattle Public Library.He has an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was a Baker Scholar, and an AB from Dartmouth College.