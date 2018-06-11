David Mielach

On Twitter and Facebook, Timing Can Be Everything

Businesses that hope to make the most of their social media campaigns may want to start checking their watches before they post. That is because new research reveals the best times to post to Facebook and Twitter. That research, by link shortener bitly, found that links posted in the afternoon between Monday and Thursday are clicked more than links posted at other times.