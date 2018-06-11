Thomas Linebarger

Tom Linebarger became Chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc., the largest independent maker of diesel engines and related products in the world, on January 1, 2012. Prior to becoming Chairman and CEO, he served as President and COO from 2008 to 2011, Executive Vice President and President, Power Generation Business from 2003 to 2008, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2003, and Vice President, Supply Chain Management from 1998 to 2000. Tom grew up in California and in 1986 received joint undergraduate degrees in management engineering from Claremont McKenna College and mechanical engineering from Stanford University. He later returned to Stanford University to earn an MS in manufacturing systems from the School of Engineering and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business in 1993.Prior to joining Cummins, Tom was an investment analyst and investment manager at Prudential Investment Corporation where he lived in both Singapore and Hong Kong. While at Stanford, he worked at Cummins as an intern and spent his summer working on the manufacturing line at the Cummins Midrange Engine plant in Walesboro, Indiana. He liked the values, the people and the business challenges he found at Cummins and decided to join full time in February 1993. Tom has been on the board of directors of Harley Davidson since 2008. He is also a board member of Energy Systems Network and a principal of the American Energy Innovation Council. Along with his wife Michele, Tom is very much involved in the education and development of their two teenage daughters, Alex and Emily.