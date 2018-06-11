Ryan Lance is chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, the world's largest independent exploration and production company based on production and reserves. He has held this position since mid-2012.He and his executive leadership team strive to make ConocoPhillips the company of choice for all stakeholders through a commitment to safe and responsible operations, sustainable value creation and a compelling company culture.Ryan is a petroleum engineer with 28 years of oil and natural gas industry experience in senior management and technical positions with ConocoPhillips, predecessor Phillips Petroleum and various divisions of ARCO. His past executive assignments with ConocoPhillips have included responsibility for international exploration and production, regional responsibility at various times for Asia, Africa, the Middle East and North America, and responsibility for technology, major projects, downstream strategy, integration and specialty functions.Previously Ryan spent 17 years with ARCO, ultimately leading the Western North Slope operations in Alaska after serving in management, engineering and operations positions.Ryan is an advocate for charities benefiting youth through his service on the board of Spindletop International. Ryan also serves on the board of directors for the Montana Tech Foundation and the advisory council of the University of Texas Energy Institute.He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from Montana Tech in 1984.