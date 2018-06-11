Molly Line joined Fox News Channel as a Boston-based correspondent in January 2006.

Prior to joining FNC, Line worked as an anchor and reporter for WFXT-TV (FOX 25) in Boston, Massachusetts and WXXA-TV (FOX 23) in Albany, New York. While at the local affiliate in Boston, Line covered the sentencing of the shoe bomber Richard Reid and the Station Nightclub Fire, a disaster that killed nearly 100 people. Line started her career in journalism as a photographer and reporter at WDTV-TV (CBS 5) in Bridgeport, West Virginia.

Most recently, Line reported from the scene in Boston while the tragic marathon bombing news unfolded. She also reported live from the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. She has also covered the Cartoon Network Aqua Teen Hunger Force scandal and the arrest and extradition of Neil Entwistle, the British born man accused of murdering his wife and baby.

Line is a graduate of Virginia Tech where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication and Political Science.