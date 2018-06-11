Jeremy Li

Jeremy Li

Latest from Jeremy Li

CNET’s Top 5 Smart-Home Gadgets[overlay type]

CNET’s Top 5 Smart-Home Gadgets

CNET.com Executive Editor Rich Brown shared with FOXBusiness.com his top five smart-home gadgets, ranging from thermostats to home-security devices. And he says, they won’t break the bank.

China’s Government Crackdown[overlay type]

China’s Government Crackdown

China’s Communist Party announced a formal investigation last month into one of the party's most senior figures, Zhou Yongkang, and one hedge fund manager says the move will bring broader political and market implications.