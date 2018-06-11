Bonnie Lee

Bonnie Lee is an enrolled agent admitted to practice and representing taxpayers in all 50 states at all levels within the Internal Revenue Service. She is the owner of Taxpertise in Sonoma, Calif., and the author of Entrepreneur Press book, "Taxpertise, The Complete Book of Dirty Little Secrets and Hidden Deductions for Small Business that the IRS Doesn't Want You to Know." Her new e-book Taxpertise for the Creative Mind Murder, Mayem, Romance, Comedy and Tax Tips for Artists of all Kinds is available at all major booksellers. Follow Bonnie Lee on Twitter and on Facebook.

Latest from Bonnie Lee

The Rules of Writing Off Taxable Income[overlay type]

According to the IRS, you may deduct amounts you spend to 'collect taxable income, to maintain, manage or conserve property held to produce taxable income, or any fees you pay to determine, contest, pay, or claim a refund of any tax.' Here's what qualifies.  

Why the IRS Picked You to Audit

There is no magic formula that determines which tax returns will get audited, but there are some issues that tend to catch Uncle Sam’s eye.