Ross Kerber

Average 401(k) Balance Near $75,000
Stock market gains helped drive up balances in the average U.S. 401(k) retirement-savings account to a record $74,900 as of March 31, according to Fidelity Investments.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stock market gains helped drive up balances in the average U.S. 401(k) retirement-savings account to a record $74,900 as of March 31, according to Fidelity Investments.
Stock market gains helped drive up balances in the average U.S. 401(k) retirement-savings account to a record $74,900 as of March 31, according to Fidelity Investments.