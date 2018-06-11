Former Commissioner of the New York City police department. Mr. Kelly is credited with driving down city crime levels by putting more officers on the streets and by using a data mining tool called Real Time Crime Center. In 2002, in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he also created the first counterterrorism bureau of any municipal police department in the country, stationing NYPD detectives in foreign cities. Previously served as police commissioner from 1992-1994 before stepping down to become head of the FBI.
Ray Kelly
