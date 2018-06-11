Ray Kelly

Ray Kelly

Former Commissioner of the New York City police department. Mr. Kelly is credited with driving down city crime levels by putting more officers on the streets and by using a data mining tool called Real Time Crime Center. In 2002, in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he also created the first counterterrorism bureau of any municipal police department in the country, stationing NYPD detectives in foreign cities. Previously served as police commissioner from 1992-1994 before stepping down to become head of the FBI.