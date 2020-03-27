Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Matthew Kastel

Matthew Kastel is a stadium manager, as well as serves on the Board of Directors of the Stadium Manager’s Association. In addition to running a stadium, Matt is also an adjunct professor at Mount St. Mary’s University. Additionally, he sits on the Board of Advisors at the Bolte School of Business at Mount St. Mary’s.  He is the co-author of "Managing Sport Facilities" with Gil Fried of the University of New Haven.

Latest from Matthew Kastel