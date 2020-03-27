Latest from Matthew Kastel
After coronavirus, this is what sports stadiums and arenas will be like
Your typical new Major League stadium is likely to drop to a capacity in the 20,000 to 40,000 seat range.
Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy
Matthew Kastel is a stadium manager, as well as serves on the Board of Directors of the Stadium Manager’s Association. In addition to running a stadium, Matt is also an adjunct professor at Mount St. Mary’s University. Additionally, he sits on the Board of Advisors at the Bolte School of Business at Mount St. Mary’s. He is the co-author of "Managing Sport Facilities" with Gil Fried of the University of New Haven.
Your typical new Major League stadium is likely to drop to a capacity in the 20,000 to 40,000 seat range.