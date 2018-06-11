Vineet Jain

Entrepreneur Diary: The use of mobile devices has gained incredible momentum over the past decade and by all indications, the cloud offers the best way to meet the needs of mobile business. But if data isn't kept secure the cloud becomes a moot offering.
Entrepreneur Diary: Cloud services and software are making a big impact on large and small organizations alike and the trend shows no signs of slowing down.
Entrepreneur Diary: Because they increasingly employ remote, distributed workforces, small and large companies need to provide their mobile users with fast, around-the-clock access to important data.