Pete Hegseth serves as Chief Executive Officer for Concerned Veterans for America and is a Fox News contributor. Prior to joining CVA, Hegseth was Executive Director for Vets for Freedom from 2007-2011, growing the Iraq and Afghanistan veterans organization to over 95,000 members.An infantry Captain in the Army National Guard, Hegseth returned from a deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, where he was the senior counterinsurgency instructor at the Counterinsurgency Training Center in Kabul. Pete previously served in Iraq with the 3rd Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division for their 2005-2006 deployment, serving as an infantry Platoon Leader in Baghdad in 2005, and as a Civil-Military Operations officer in Samarra in 2006. He also served in Guantanamo Bay for a year with his National Guard unit. Pete holds two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge for his time in Iraq and Afghanistan.Hegseth appears regularly on Fox News Channel as a contributor—including weekly segments on FOX & Friends and The Kelly File. He has appeared on numerous CNN, MSNBC, The Blaze, and C-SPAN programs. He has written multiple columns in the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post; and is a frequent contributor to National Review Online. He is a Senior Fellow at the Center of the American Experiment and a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Pete graduated from Princeton University in 2003 and completed a Masters in Public Policy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2013.