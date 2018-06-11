Hope Holland

Holiday Spending Mistakes to Avoid this Year
Here are four common mistakes to avoid this shopping season to make sure you start 2011 without debt.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here are four common mistakes to avoid this shopping season to make sure you start 2011 without debt.
If your start-up or small firm doesn’t have room in the budget to make some needed hires, turning to interns might be the answer. How do you go about launching such a program?
Whether it’s restaurant owners facing tough economic times, or entrepreneurs looking for a fresh idea, food trucks are making their way across America. For many hopeful small business owners, it’s a simpler way of working in the food service business.
Before kick starting your business on wheels, hear these stories from a few U.S. food truck owners, and learn from their lessons.
Social networking sites can be a good tool for entrepreneurs, but user beware: You could end up doing more harm than good.
The trick is to be original, while also keeping it professional when giving holiday gifts at the office.
This season, FOXBusiness.com is running a special series on holiday giving in the office.
Author and etiquette-expert Jacqueline Whitmore recommends “tailoring to taste” when shopping for fellow employees.
Social media is everywhere, but before checking out your Facebook page at work, know your rights, and the rights of your employer.
Darned if you over-order, darned maybe more if you under-order – so how can you methodically calculate how much is just right?