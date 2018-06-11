Gregory Hand

NASA on Thursday is unveiling hundreds of vintage photos that are up for auction. Highlights include the first ever photograph from space, the only clear photograph of Neil Armstrong walking on the moon, and Buzz Aldrin’s first intergalactic 'selfie.' 