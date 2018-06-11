In 1968, Goldie Hawn made her feature film debut as a dancer in Disney'sThe One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, where she met her future companion, American actor Kurt Russell. The bubbly and infectious actress won an Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance opposite Walter Matthau in Cactus Flower (1969). Showing her versatility as an actress, Hawn then gave a well-reviewed dramatic performance in Steven Spielberg's 1974 film The Sugarland Express.Goldie Hawn has also enjoyed an active television career, beginning in 1967 as the gossiping neighbor Sandy on the sitcom Good Morning, World. She became known through her comedy roles in Rowan and Martin's TV reviewLaugh In (1968-70), earning two Emmy Award nominations along the way. Additionally, Hawn has hosted several variety specials for CBS and ABC.In 1980, Hawn produced and starred in one of her most memorable films,Private Benjamin, for which she earned an Oscar nomination. Other film credits include Bird on a Wire (1990), also starring Mel Gibson; Robert Zemeckis's Death Becomes Her (1992), also starring Meryl Streep; The First Wives Club (1996), also featuring Bette Midler and Diane Keaton; The Out-of-Towners (1999), also starring Steve Martin; and The Banger Sisters (2002), in which she co-starred with Susan Sarandon.