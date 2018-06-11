Brittany Hurban

How to Motivate Your Teen to get a Summer Job

Summer jobs allow teenagers to dip their toes into the working world, earn a paycheck and learn some money management techniques. These are all valuable life skills, but a tough sell to teenagers looking to enjoy their three months of freedom.

Entrepreneurs Want $1 Million+ for Retirement

More than half of women business owners are on the right track to save for the retirement they want, according to the American Express OPEN Small Business Monitor. The findings show that 52% of women are on the right track, while 48% of their male counterparts trail closely behind. 

How to Convert Unhappy Customers on the Internet

One of the major challenges of company-consumer relations is dealing with tough feedback. And with so many brands becoming increasingly engaged on social media channels, the chances of discovering nothing  but positive comments about your business are slim.

Hiring Trends Spike Among Small Businesses

Hiring at small businesses has increased in the last two months, according to the CBIZ Small Business Employment Index. The index, which analyzes hiring trends among companies with 300 or fewer employees, reported an increase of 1.66% during March and 0.25% in February.

More Employers Expecting to Hire in 2012

One in three companies surveyed by Right Management predicted renewed growth and increased hiring for the rest of the year; while at the same time last year, only one in five U.S. employers reported feeling confident about growth or hiring.

Best and Worst States for Entrepreneurs

The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council’s annual tax index grades the states on 18 different tax measures and combines those results into one single tax score. The ranked taxes include: income, property, death/inheritance, capital gains, unemployment, and other consumption based taxes like state gas.  