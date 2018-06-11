Brittany Hurban

Summer jobs allow teenagers to dip their toes into the working world, earn a paycheck and learn some money management techniques. These are all valuable life skills, but a tough sell to teenagers looking to enjoy their three months of freedom.
More than half of women business owners are on the right track to save for the retirement they want, according to the American Express OPEN Small Business Monitor. The findings show that 52% of women are on the right track, while 48% of their male counterparts trail closely behind.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced plans last week for a new initiative aimed at helping small businesses in his state called “NY Open for Business.”
One of the major challenges of company-consumer relations is dealing with tough feedback. And with so many brands becoming increasingly engaged on social media channels, the chances of discovering nothing but positive comments about your business are slim.
Small business owners have mixed feelings on the state of the economy, but mostly agree gas prices are the enemy, according to a new survey by Manta.
Hiring at small businesses has increased in the last two months, according to the CBIZ Small Business Employment Index. The index, which analyzes hiring trends among companies with 300 or fewer employees, reported an increase of 1.66% during March and 0.25% in February.
One in three companies surveyed by Right Management predicted renewed growth and increased hiring for the rest of the year; while at the same time last year, only one in five U.S. employers reported feeling confident about growth or hiring.
The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council’s annual tax index grades the states on 18 different tax measures and combines those results into one single tax score. The ranked taxes include: income, property, death/inheritance, capital gains, unemployment, and other consumption based taxes like state gas.
A new survey shows 64% of small-business owners spent more than 40 hours this year dealing with federal taxes -- up from 57% last year.
According to a new survey from U.S. insurer Hiscox, small business owners are eager to take on new challenges despite reports of increased physical and mental stress.