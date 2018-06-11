Ann Hynek

Free Streaming Music and Workouts with your iPhone

A new streaming service offers free tunes for select phones. RadioShack and Cricket team up to give customers a great price for pre-paid wireless service. A project on Kickstarter offers a sleek new keyboard for iPad. And a new app for the iPhone promises to make even a rainy day bike ride a lot of fun.