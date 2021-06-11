Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

OSHA slaps company with $13K fine after 2 COVID-19-related deaths, dozens of illnesses

Eventually 30 out of 50 employees tested positive for COVID-19

close
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh argued it's too early to have the conversation about extending or halting weekly federal unemployment benefits following the May jobs report. video

Labor secretary says 'too early' to stop federal unemployment benefits

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh argued it's too early to have the conversation about extending or halting weekly federal unemployment benefits following the May jobs report.

A New Jersey company was hit with $13,600 in proposed fines from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) following the COVID-19-related deaths of a husband and wife. 

Avantor Fluid Handling LLC, of Eatontown, was accused of failing to protect employees adequately from workplace exposure to coronavirus. 

"OSHA’s inspection found that Avantor Fluid Handling LLC failed to ensure physical distancing and that employees wore face masks in common areas," according to a news release. "The agency cited the company for violating OSHA’s general duty clause that requires employers to ensure workplaces are free of recognized hazards that may cause death or serious physical harm." 

OSHA ISSUES COVID-19 ‘EMERGENCY TEMPORARY STANDARD’ FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS

In November 2020, four company employees tested positive for the virus and in January, two of the workers – the husband and wife – died from complications stemming from the virus. Eventually, 30 out of 50 employees tested positive for the virus, according to the news release. 

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

OSHA alleges that safety protocols were not enforced and handed down $13,653 in proposed penalties. 