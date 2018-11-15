Visit: nonpoliticalnews.com
How your credit score can cost (or save) you more money this year
Your credit score — looked at by everyone from lenders to landlords -- can make a number of expenses a whole lot cheaper.
Vera Gibbons is the Founder of Non Political News which produces “NoPo” - a free daily newsletter that covers and curates non-political news only within Consumer/Personal Finance; Health & Wellness; Fashion/Beauty; Fitness/Diet.
Visit: nonpoliticalnews.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Your credit score — looked at by everyone from lenders to landlords -- can make a number of expenses a whole lot cheaper.
There’s never been a better time to land a new position, according to recent employment data. Here's where the jobs will be in 2019.
This is an easy way to both save for retirement and lower your taxable income for the year (since contributions are pre-tax), thus decreasing your tax bill.