Robert Grubka

Robert (Rob) L. Grubka is president of Employee Benefits for Voya Financial, Inc., which helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better.

In this role, Grubka is responsible for product development and management, distribution and the end-to-end customer experience for Voya’s stop loss, group life, voluntary and disability income insurance solutions, as well as health savings and spending accounts, offered to businesses and covering 6.2 million individuals through the workplace. A member of Voya’s Enterprise Leadership Team, Grubka also ensures Voya Employee Benefits aligns with Voya’s key priorities and collaborates with partners across the company to provide holistic financial wellness solutions to customers.

Grubka brings 27 years of actuarial, product management and leadership experience to the role. Previously, Grubka served as chief risk officer (CRO) for Voya’s Retirement and Annuity businesses. In this role, he partnered with Voya’s businesses in developing strategies that balanced risk with opportunities to achieve their goals.

Prior to joining Voya, Grubka led the Group Protection business at Lincoln Financial and held leadership roles in the retirement and annuity businesses. Previously, he held a variety of actuarial roles at Nationwide Financial.

Grubka earned a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science from The Ohio State University. He holds FINRA Series 6 and 26 licenses, and is a fellow in the Society of Actuaries. Grubka also serves on the board of Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest.