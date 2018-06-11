As Group CEO, Chairman and major shareholder of Catcha Group, Patrick Grove has co-founded, built, raised money for and publicly listed a number of highly successful media and internet-based businesses in Asia over the past ten years, and has been independently and widely recognised as an industry luminary in the Asian region, with numerous international awards such as Global Leader of Tomorrow by the World Economic Forum, New Asian Leader by the World Economic Forum, Entrepreneur of the Year by the Australian Chamber of Commerce, Top Entrepreneur under 40 by Business Week Asia and Australia Unlimited's "50 Global Achievers".Patrick graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from University of Sydney, Australia and he is also a chartered accountant and member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Australia. After graduation, Patrick began his career with Arthur Andersen, Sydney, Australia in the corporate finance division. While working in Arthur Andersen, he specialised in mergers and acquisitions and extraction of investment value in high growth, media, new media and technology environments. He resigned from Arthur Andersen in 1999 and co-founded Catcha.com Limited later that year.Patrick is the Chairman of ASX-listed iProperty Group Ltd, iCar Asia Limited and iBuy Group Limited, and Director of Bursa Malaysia-listed REV Asia Berhad (formerly Catcha Media Berhad).Patrick is passionate about the internet, driven by digital media opportunity and committed to making such businesses work.