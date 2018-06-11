Michelle Girard is a Managing Director and Senior Economist at RBS. She joined the firm in early 2004.

Michelle is responsible for helping the firm’s customers understand the interest rate environment through evaluation of economic trends, forecasting and analyzing of economic indicators, and monitoring of Federal Reserve and Treasury actions. Michelle has made frequent appearances on CNNfn, CNBC, Nightly Business Report, Bloomberg, and Fox News, and her analyses have been quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Associated Press articles, and Business Week.

Prior to joining the firm, Michelle was a Senior Vice President and Treasury Market Strategist with Prudential Securities. Before joining Prudential, she served as Chief Economist at Sanwa Securities (USA) Co. L.P., and prior to that, as an economist with Bear Stearns. Prior to joining Bear Stearns, Michelle worked as a research assistant for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C. Michelle graduated magna cum laude from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with a B.S. in Economics. She received her M.A. in Economics from the same university.