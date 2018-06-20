Michael Gregg

Online Extortion: Pay Up, or Else … What?
In a new-millennium twist on the old protection money scheme, cyber criminals are now targeting business owners online.
Here are the top six social engineering techniques most commonly used by hackers. Ignore them at your peril.
It's mind boggling to hear all the new ways the security community has discovered to break into businesses, computer networks, devices and private information. Here's how to protect your business.
Think your company is too small? Chinese hackers see many small businesses as a backdoor to the bigger target - that makes you a target, too.
Each year, the holiday shopping season is a gold rush for online scammers and identity thieves as more people hop online to complete their shopping lists.
Almost every American consumer is, and has been, at risk of phishing attacks. But the threat has never been more real or dangerous than after the Epsilon breach. Regardless of what form these phishing attacks take or what precisely they target, there are several ways the average consumer and business person can protect themselves from becoming another victim.