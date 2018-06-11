Michael Germanovsky

For the business owner who wants to carry a prestigious credit card and doesn’t mind paying a fee for it, here’s a look at some of the most elite business credit cards out that are worth their steep annual fees and available without a special invitation.
More and more homeowners are turning to short sales on their homes in order to avoid foreclosure, but a short sale can be almost as damaging to your credit score as a foreclosure. Here’s how to avoid kissing your good credit score goodbye when you opt for a short sale.
Offers for 0% interest rates on purchases and balance transfers abound, and while this might be a sign that the economy is finding stability, consumers still need to be wary of these offers.
Resolve to spend a few minutes with your credit statements each month. Doing so is not only a wise investment of your time, but also a smart money move
Not every business will become a household name like Google, but many successful ventures have and will spring forth from credit card financing.
A lot of American success stories began with creative entrepreneurs who used credit cards to jump start their businesses and Hollywood no different.
When it comes to obtaining a low-interest rate loan or approval for a credit card, some lenders take into account more than just your credit score.