Kathryn Glass

Kathryn Glass

Latest from Kathryn Glass

Coworking: If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them (For Now)[overlay type]

Coworking: If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them (For Now)

And it’s not what you think! Coworking spaces, or collaborative office complexes that act like incubators for startups, are popping up nationwide, and advocates say rather than creating the hype that would lead to a second Internet-IPO bubble, the spaces are actually working to prevent another such bust.

Ohio's Job-Growing Shangri-La

Small-business-educational-facility Aileron in Dayton, Ohio works to grow jobs – at a time when the mission is priority No. 1 across the country.