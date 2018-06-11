Jeffrey Gangemi

6 Apps for Hard-Working Parents
From healthy dinners in a box, to digitally keeping track of children and more, FOXBusiness.com combed the ranks of today’s startup community to find services aimed at making life easier on oft-overbooked parents.
Advertisement
Advertisement
From healthy dinners in a box, to digitally keeping track of children and more, FOXBusiness.com combed the ranks of today’s startup community to find services aimed at making life easier on oft-overbooked parents.
Post-disaster struggles like those experienced in Joplin are common in the event of a major disaster. Here are five essential things for companies to do to prepare for a disaster before it strikes.
A new marketplace quickly becoming saturated is nothing new--just think of how many daily deals websites have entered the scene since Groupon became a hit. And one German company has had great success replicating U.S. business models in other markets.
A growing number of companies are emerging that focus on helping businesses automate their social media activities while also ensuring they don’t over message their audience, an increasingly common blunder that can lead to brand fatigue.
The obstacles facing small businesses to accept credit cards just got a lot lower thanks to Square.
Growth companies are relatively rare outside the traditional tech hubs, but sometimes starting your business in a lesser-known area can allow entrepreneurs to fly under the radar until they are ready to become a force to be reckoned with.
When you mix tech-savvy entrepreneurs with a passion to solve some of the biggest mysteries and problems on the globe new ideas flourish, and that is exactly what the people behind the X PRIZE Foundation want.
Founded by former Groupon employee Dan White with business partner Michael Nedell, Localvore Today has made a big impact with businesses like Vermont’s Tomgirl Juice in an area of the country known for supporting local food and business. But can the model scale?